Mahesh Babu’s ‘SSMB28’: From Cast To Trivia, Know Details Of His Next Release

The Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is ready to make a roar at the box office with his upcoming film 'SSMB28' reuniting with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the third time. Tentatively titled, 'SSMB28' the film is touted to be a full-on commercial entertainer and is currently in the final stages of its shooting. Delayed for over a year, the film will also be released on Netflix post its theatrical release.

According to a report cited by Pinkvilla, the streaming rights of 'SSMB 28' have been bagged by the OTT giant Netflix, where via a Twitter handle, mentioned the release on the mega platform , post the theatrical release of the film.

Netflix India Twitter wrote, "Penu thuphaanu thalonchaina choodaataniki memu ready. Meeru? #SSMB28 is coming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada as a post-theatrical release!"

Talking about the cast of the film, the popular face of Bollywood, and the Tollywood family, actress Pooja Hegde is likely to feature in the film as the female lead. The untitled project will mark the reunion of Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu after their 2019 blockbuster 'Maharishi.'

For the unversed, 'SSMB28' was originally announced on May 1, 2021, on the occasion of Labours Day, leaving the fans of Mahesh Babu excited. However, the creation and shooting of the film were extensively delayed due to multiple issues but is likely to get released in 2023.

The lead actor Mahesh Babu was also not happy with the initial draft of the film due to which reworking the same draft was extensively done. Soon he refused to start the shoot with the same draft, after which he lost his elder brother and both his parents in 2022, which resulted in the unexpected delay of the film.

However, the makers are planning to reveal the official title of the film with its first look poster soon. Also, the film is likely to slate the theaters on April 28, reportedly.

The actor was last seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' helmed by Parasuram, where Mahesh Babu starred alongside Keerthy Suresh. It was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films in 2022.