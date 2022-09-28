Mahesh Babu's Mother Indira Devi Dies Due To Age-Related Illness

RENOWNED South's superstar Mahesh Babu's mother, Indira Devi, passed away on Wednesday in Hyderabad due to ill health. Devi took her last breath on Wednesday (September 28) at 4 AM. The mortal remains of Indira Devi will be kept at Padmalaya Studios from 9 am to 12 pm to pay last respects. Later in the day, the last rites of Indira Devi will take place.

“Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today, and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam," read a statement from Mahesh Babu’s family.

Indira Devi was suffering from health issues for a few days due to which she was admitted to the hospital as well.

As soon as the news of the actor's mother surfaced online, several fans took to Twitter and expressed their grief on the matter. Apart from fans, celebrities have also mourned the death of Indira Devi.

While one fan wrote, “May #indiramma garu soul rest in peace Stay strong Annnaya @urstrulyMahesh always with you it’s hard to accept the truth thinking about the position of Mahesh babu now."

Another commented, “It is with great sadness that passing of our #MaheshBabu mother… Indira Devi garu. She breathed her last breath today. Our deepest condolences to the ghattamaneni family and well-wishers. #RIPIndiraDeviGaru. Stay strong anna @urstrulyMahesh Anna."

Take a look here :

It is with great sadness that passing of our #MaheshBabu mother... Indira devi garu...



she breathed her last breath today.



Our deepest condolences to the ghattamaneni family and wellwishers. Om shanti 🙏🏻🙏🙏 #RIPIndiraDeviGaru 🙏🙏🙏



Stay strong anna @urstrulyMahesh Anna ... pic.twitter.com/0HNiw4ZcNi — 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 (@urstrulyKhanna) September 28, 2022

May #indiramma garu soul rest in peace Stay strong Annnaya @urstrulyMahesh always with you it's hard to accept the truth thinking about the position of mahesh babu now 😔😔🥺🥺😕 pic.twitter.com/JeCNUDlZpR — lone pair electron ⚛️⚛️ (@maheshWorks18) September 28, 2022

Born to Krishna and Indira, Mahesh Babu is one of the most renowned superstars in the industry. Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu due to an age-related illness. For the unversed, Mahesh Babu tied the knot with Namrata Shirodkar. Meanwhile, on Mahesh Babu's work front, the actor was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and he will be next seen in SSMB 28 alongside Pooja Hegde.