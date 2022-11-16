Mahesh Babu’s Luxury Lifestyle: Expensive Homes, Car Collection And, Net Worth Of The Telugu Superstar

TELUGU film industry’s heartthrob, Mahesh Babu needs no introduction as he is a Tollywood sensation. With a massive fan following across the country, the extravaganza life of the superstar revolves around residing in a lavish bungalow with a whopping net worth of Rs 244 crore.

Known as the ‘Prince of Tollywood’, the actor was born on August 9, 1975, to veteran actor and superstar Krishna and mother Indira Devi. Born with a silver spoon in his mouth, the actor over the years has made a separate and successful fan following for himself waving hands nationally and internationally.

Mahesh Babu made his debut in the film industry as a child artist in 1979’s ‘Needa’, when he was just four years old. He then worked closely in 10 more films as a child artist, meanwhile completing his studies throughout the same tenure. Later in 1998, he starred as the lead actor in ‘Rajakumarudu’, whereas the actor grabbed real attention from the audience with the 2003 film ‘Okkadu’, which proved him as a real star.

The actor has worked in more than 25 films and has won several accolades for the same. Known amongst the highest-paid actors in Tollywood, the actor charges a hoot of Rs 35-40 crore per film, and around Rs 5-6 crore per endorsement. Recently, the actor made headlines and faced backlash for his remark on Bollywood stating that “Bollywood can’t afford me.”

The actor’s main source of income comes from his movies, brand endorsements and also from his business deals. He also owns a production house named, ‘GMB Entertainments Banner.’ The actor is indeed fond of luxurious cars and owns a Range Rover worth Rs 1 crore, Mercedes Benz worth Rs 1.3 crore and a top-end Audi car valued at 1.5 crore.

The actor resides in a lavish bungalow worth Rs 28 crore located at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, where he also has another house in the same locality. The actor is neighbors with some of the biggest names in the Tollywood industry including megastars Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggupati, and Naga Chaitanya. The house has chic leather fittings surrounded by open wooden panels giving the look of class and comfort at the same time. The actor also owns a luxurious house in Bangalore, whereas the actor’s wife also invested in real estate as they both own a villa in Pune as well.

Mahesh Babu tied the knot with his co-star Namrata Shirodhkar in 2005, and the couple is blessed with two kids, a son Gautham Krishna and a daughter Sitara. Among many other super luxurious activities enjoyed by Mahesh babu’s family, the actor also owns a lavish private jet where the group is often seen jetting off in his aircraft, where the actor and his wife proudly share pictures of their private charter on Instagram.

As the actor is counting and growing more on his work surface, he also believes in charities and is often seen in various charity events and communities. However, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is all set with his new creation ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, which is expected to hit the screen on May 12, 2022.