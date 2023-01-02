Mahesh Babu’s Half-Brother Naresh To Get Married Fourth Time, Shares A Kiss With Pavitra Lokesh In Announcement Video

Telugu actor Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh recently took to social media to announce that they are all set to get married this year. In an announcement video posted via his Twitter account, Naresh kissed his wife-to-be Pavitra and wished his fans a happy new year 2023.

New Year ✨

New Beginnings 💖

Need all your blessings 🙏



From us to all of you #HappyNewYear ❤️



- Mee #PavitraNaresh pic.twitter.com/JiEbWY4qTQ — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) December 31, 2022

“New Year. New Beginnings. Need all your blessings. From us to all of you #HappyNewYear. - Mee #PavitraNaresh,” the caption of the post read. Take a look at the wedding announcement video posted by Naresh:

For the unversed, Naresh is the Telugu superstar Mahesh babu's half-brother. He is the son of Vijaya Nirmala and later actor Krishna. This will be Naresh's fourth marriage. The Telugu star has been divorced thrice before. Pavitra Lokesh too has been divorced once, and was also in a live-in relationship with actor Suchendra Prasad. However, the duo parted ways in 2018.

Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh met during the filming of their 2018-movie ‘Sammohanam’. The duo developed a close bond and fell in love shortly after. Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh have worked together in films including ‘Andaru Bagundali Andula Nenundali’, ‘Middle Class Abbayi’, ‘Happy Wedding’ and ‘Ramarao on Duty’.

Meanwhile, 2022 was a tough year for Mahesh Babu and his family. The actor lost his brother, mother and father all in the same year. The actor’s father, superstar Krishna passed away at the age of 79 in November 2022.

In a family statement, Mahesh Babu’s family mourned the demise of one of Telugu cinema’s most celebrated actors. The statement read, “It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna Garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen… guided by love, humility and compassion.”

The statement further read, “He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day… but as they say, goodbyes aren’t forever. Until we meet again….”