Mahesh Babu's Father Krishna In Stable Condition After He Visits Hospital

MAHESH Babu's father and veteran superstar Krishna has reportedly been admitted to the hospital. He got hospitalised on November 13 at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. As per the latest reports, he is stable now and visited the hospital for a general checkup.

Superstar Krishna's PR Suresh Kondi tweeted, "Superstar Krishna's health is stable. Visited hospital for a general checkup. No need to worry. #Krishna".

There were reports that Krishna got hospitalised days after his wife's demise. However, his PR has cleared the rumours.

Mahesh Babu has acted as a child artist with his father in the films like Needa, Anna Thammudu, Gudachari 117 and Poratam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will star in SSMB28, along with Pooja Hegde. The movie will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. He will also collaborate with RRR director SS Rajamouli. Further details about the film have not been revealed yet. It was also reported that Deepika Padukone will star as a leading lady in the film.