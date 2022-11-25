Mahesh Babu's Emotional Tribute To Father And Telugu Superstar Krishna: ‘I Will Carry Your Legacy Forward’ | Read

Telugu superstar’s father, veteran actor Krishna passed away at the age of 79 earlier this month. Krishna was touted as one of the most celebrated artists in the Telugu film industry and was often referred to as the ‘Superstar’ of Tollywood.

While Mahesh Babu’s family released an official statement mourning the demise of superstar Krishna, the ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ took to his social media account on Thursday to pen a heartfelt note for his late father.

Posting a throwback picture of superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and wrote, “Your life was celebrated… your passing is being celebrated even more... Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly… daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration… my courage… and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that.”

“But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before... Now I’m fearless... Your light will shine in me forever... I will carry your legacy forward… I will make you even more proud… Love you Nanna.. My Superstar,” read Mahesh Babu’s post.

Several celebrities took to the comments section and reacted to Mahesh Babu’s post. Telugu star Kaushal Manda wrote, “Stay strong sir..we all are praying for you to give you more strength & courage. Super Star gari blessings are always with you to see more n more bigger.” Adnan Sajid Khan commented, “R.I.P Legend Krishna garu.”

Krishna, father of Mahesh Babu, passed away in Hyderabad on November 15, 2022 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. The actor was a Padma Bhushan-awardee as well.

The veteran superstar acted in over 350 films through his career and was credited with bringing many firsts into Telugu cinema including Cinemascope, Eastmancolor and DTS.

As for Mahesh Babu, his father’s demise marked his third big loss in the year 2022, including his brother and mother who passed away this year as well.