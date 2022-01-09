New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a piece of shocking news, actor Mahesh Babu's elder brother and actor Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu passed away on Saturday (January 08) at the age of 56. Ramesh Babu was suffering from chronic liver disease. On January 08, he was rushed to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology. However, unfortunately, he couldn't survive.

Informing fans about the sudden demise of Ramesh Babu, film producer BA Raju tweeted, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live on in our hearts forever. We request all our well-wishers to adhere to the COVID norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue. - Ghattamaneni Family"

Team Mahesh Babu also shared the news in a statement. “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live on in our hearts forever. We request all our well-wishers to adhere to the COVID norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue. - Ghattamaneni Family,” the statement read.

Several celebrities expressed their grief and paid their tribute to the late actor.

Have a look at the tweets:

Director Ramesh Varma tweeted, "Shocked to here this, Ramesh Babu Garu was no more Broken heart. Condolences to Krishna garu, mahesh babu garu & entire family. Om Shanti."

Shocked to here this, Ramesh Babu garu was no more 💔



Condolences to Krishna garu, mahesh babu garu & entire family.



Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/k4H7Q2szU7 — Ramesh Varma (@DirRameshVarma) January 8, 2022

Actor and former politician chiranjeevi konidela tweeted, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu , urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss."

Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu ,@urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 9, 2022

Got shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Ramesh Babu garu..

I have beautiful memories with him and every time I interacted with him, I felt like I was with my favourite Krishna garu. Ramesh Babu garu also had the same great qualities of humility and concern pic.twitter.com/UvSQudRWyq — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) January 9, 2022

My deepest condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh & family for the sudden demise of Ramesh Babu garu 🙏🏻 due to Heart attack

Rest in peace Dear sir 🙏🏻 — Meher Ramesh 🇮🇳 (@MeherRamesh) January 8, 2022

Extremely Saddened to hear this News

Rip Ramesh Babu Gaaru 🙏

Strength to his Family & Friends — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) January 8, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shri. Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. Sending my heartfelt condolences and strength to near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Parasuram Petla (@ParasuramPetla) January 9, 2022

Saddened to know about the untimely demise of G. Ramesh Babu Garu. May his soul rest in peace.

Sending my deepest condolences to his family.. — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) January 8, 2022

Ramesh Babu started his film career with Alluri Seetharama Raju in 1974. Before getting retired in 1997, the later actor acted in over 15 films. He later turned into a producer and produced films such as Arjun and Athidhi, starring Mahesh Babu as the lead actor.

On the other hand, actor Mahesh Babu tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in home isolation. On January 6, the actor took to Instagram and informed his fans.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen