New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Mahesh Babu and his family recently returned to Hyderabad from Dubai and his wife shared a picture of the star that is taking the internet by storm. Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a photo of the actor on her Instagram and she was all praises for her husband's beauty.

The picture was from the Airport. Taking to Instagram, Namrata shared the photo with the caption that reads, "Who can possibly look like this at 3 in the morning? Time flies when u have a drop dead gorgeous man sitting right in front of u waiting to board a flight (sic),”

Mahesh Babu's fans made sure to make the picture go viral and did not miss a chance to flood the comment section of Namrata's post with heart icons.

One of Mahesh's fans said, "You are very lucky to have a husband like him."

Another user said, "OHH MYY GODD.. i can look at him all day and night.."

Mahesh and his family flew to Dubai earlier this month for a vacation. The actor on November 8 shared a selfie with his kids - son Gautam and daughter Sitara and wrote, "Getting ourselves used to the new normal! All equipped for a safe flight. Life's back on track! Jet set go!"

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon be seen in a SS Rajamouli-directed film. He was last seen in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru.

He will be back on the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be directed by Parasuram. In the film, Mahesh will be starred opposite Keerthy Suresh. It is going to be the first film of Mahesh and Keerthy together.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma