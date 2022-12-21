Mahesh Babu Wanted A 'Non-Working Wife': Namrata Shirodkar Opens Up On The Early Days Of Her Marriage

One of Telugu cinema's most popular couples, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been happily married for 17 years. The duo also have two kids together, Sithara and Gautham.

Namrata Shirodkar, who was an actor herself, left her movie career after marrying into Mahesh Babu’s family. In an interview with a Telugu Youtube channel with journalist Prema, the ‘Swades’ star opened up about how the Telugu superstar wanted her to leave work after marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

“Mahesh was very clear that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I was working in some office, he would have told me to leave work. There are certain things we had for each other,” Namrata was quoted as saying in her interview.

The actor, who has acted in over 15 films, said, “We were very clear that we will live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai, and I didn’t know how I would fit into these huge bungalows. I used to get scared so he moved into an apartment with me. That was my condition that if I’m going to come to Hyderabad, I will live in an apartment.”

Namrata Shirodkar added that she wrapped up her pending projects shortly after her marriage. “Similarly, he was also clear that he didn’t want me to work. Which is why we also took some time to finish shooting for all my films. When we got married, I had no work, so I wrapped up all my pending movies. We were clear. There was a lot of clarity among us.” the actor was quoted as saying in her interview with Prema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Notably, Namrata Shirodkar has been a part of various Bollywood films including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal’s ‘Hera Pheri’ and Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Vaastav: The Reality’. The actor married Mahesh Babu in 2005 and quit working in films shortly after.