New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is under home isolation. The actor took to his social medial handle and informed the fans about the diagnosis that he has developed mild symptoms and can't wait to be back in action soon. He asked those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the coronavirus and further urged everyone to get vaccinated.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-l9 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance." The 46-year-old star added, "Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back. Love."

As soon as he dropped the post, numerous industry friends and fans flooded his comment section with "get well soon" wishes and "speedy recovery". Jr NTR wrote, "Get well soon Anna. Sending you strength and prayers (sic)", Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Get well soon (sic)," with a heart emoticon, Raashii Khanna wrote, "Wish you speedy recovery sir!", and Anushka Shetty wrote, "Take care Mahesh garu…wishing you speedy recovery".

Mahesh Babu is the latest celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus after Swara Bhasker, Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and John Abraham.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru in 2020. He has two films in his pipeline that are scheduled to release this year, namely Major, a biographical action film based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film, shot in Telugu and Hindi, is scheduled to release on February 11. Next in line is Sarkaru Vaari Paata, co-starring Keerthy Suresh.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv