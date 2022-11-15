Mahesh Babu: Telugu Superstar Loses His Mother, Brother And Father In The Same Year

Mahesh Babu is grieving the loss of his beloved father and veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna who passed away on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the veteran Telugu actor was admitted in Hyderabad’s Continental Hospital on Monday due to health issues.

The year 2022 has so far been nothing short of a catastrophe for Mahesh Babu and his family. The actor lost 3 of his family members; his mother, father and brother all in the same year.

On January 8, 2022, Mahesh Babu lost his elder brother, Ramesh Babu due to an illness. Taking to his Instagram, Mahesh Babu penned an emotional note on his brother’s demise.

“You are my inspiration. You were my strength. You are my courage, you are my everything. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be half the person I am now. Thank you for everything you have done for me. Rest now...rest...in this life and in the next life, you will always be 'Brother' to me, love you forever and ever..'' Mahesh Babu wrote in his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Following this, Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passed away on September 28 this year. She too was suffering from multiple illnesses and breathed her last in a hospital in Hyderabad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

On November 15, Mahesh Babu’s father Ghattamaneni Krishna died at the age of 79. Mourning the loss, Mahesh Babu’s family released an official statement that read, “It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna Garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen… guided by love, humility and compassion.”

“He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day… but as they say, goodbyes aren’t forever. Until we meet again…,” read the official statement by the family.

One of the top actors of his era, Krishna, whose real name was Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, acted in over 350 movies during his long career. The veteran actor was also a noted producer and director and a Padma Bhushan-awardee.