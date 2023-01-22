Mahesh Babu Pens Beautiful Note For Wife Namrata On Her Birthday: 'Thank You For Being You'

Superstar Mahesh Babu is always seen spending quality time with his family amidst his work deliveries, where the Tollywood star never leaves an opportunity to show affection towards his wife and children.

Celebrating his better half Namrata Shirodkar's 51st birthday on January 22, the actor wished his wife in the most appreciative and adorable form, where he uploaded a single picture of her on his Instagram.

Giving a shoutout post to Namrata, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy birthday NSG! Thank you for putting things in perspective... for lifting me up and for being you always! @namratashirodkar." Namrata was seen wearing stunning black coat with jeans and white platforms looking like a queen.

Their son Gautam also penned a sweet post for his mother on Instagram, where he wrote, "Happy birthday Amma!! Missing you already @namratashirodkar." Reacting to this, Namrata Shirodkar commented, "Love you so so much."

On the other hand, the couple's little daughter Sitara also shared a video of her precious moments with her mother on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday Amma You're my northern star, my rock & my best friend. I hope this birthday is just as incredible as you are. Love you, always and forever!" The birthday star reacted to the post with the following words, "Love you so so much."

Earlier, Mahesh Babu with his family was captured at the Hyderabad airport, where they came back from London to celebrate their New Year, where the family also dropped adorable family pictures from their stay in London.

Talking about Mahesh Babu's work front, the actor is currently busy with director Trivikram's upcoming project "SSMB28" where Pooja Hegde is finalized to be cast as the leading lady opposite the actor, alongside Samyukta Menon.

Mahesh Babu was recently seen in the blockbuster 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' The actor will also be joining forces with SS Rajamouli for his upcoming project which will be inspired by a real-life incident based on an African jungle adventure.