Superstar Krishna Passes Away: Film Industry Mourns Loss Of The Actor | See Reactions Here

TELUGU Cinema superstar Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, popularly known as Superstar Krishna, passes away on Tuesday at the age of 79. Superstar Krishna, the father of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday morning and was admitted to the hospital in Hyderabad.

The film industry is mourning the loss of their beloved superstar.

The official team of Mahesh Babu wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Superstar Krishna garu. We honour his life and the tremendous impact he had on cinema. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ghattamaneni family during this time of grief."

Karthikeya actor Nikhil Siddhartha wrote, "This is Heart Breaking. Our SUPERSTAR KRISHNA Garu is no more. Legend. Icon and Inspiration for Generations …. We will all Miss You sir. Praying for strength to the family @ManjulaOfficial @urstrulyMahesh sir. May god be with you in this Testing time."

Allari Naresh wrote, "A legend like no other, Krishna Garu taught us what the aura of “Superstar” truly means. My father was one of his biggest fans. No words to express the immense loss we all feel right now. My prayers are with @urstrulyMahesh sir, his entire family and fans."

Radikaa Sarathkumar also expressed her grief and wrote, "Deeply saddened on the passing of #KrishnaGaru a man who made a great mark as a #SuperStarKrishna. May his soul #RIPKrishnaGaru. My condolences to @urstrulyMahesh and family in these trying times."

On Monday, the hospital said that Superstar Krishna was in critical condition and was put on a ventilator. According to Continental Hospital, Krishna was brought into the emergency department at 1:15 AM on Monday. The doctors immediately performed CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to the ICU for treatment and observation.

Krishna acted in over 350 films and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2009. Mahesh Babu has acted as a child artist with his father in the films like Needa, Anna Thammudu, Gudachari 117 and Poratam.