Mahaveeryar OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Nivin Pauly’s Malayalam Time Travel Film

The makers of the Malayalam language time travel film Mahaveeryar have announced its OTT release date. Starring Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Shanvi Srivastava, Lal and Siddique in lead roles, the film has been directed by Abrid Shine and released theatrically on July 21, 2022.

The plot of Mahaveeryar is based on a short story written by writer M Mukundan. Nivin Pauly plays a saint in the film. Asif Ali plays a man who belongs to a forgotten kingdom. The film highlights a satirical, courtroom drama with elements of time travel.

On Tuesday, OTT giant Sun NXT announced that Mahaveeryar will be streaming on their digital platform from February 10, 2023. Taking to their Twitter handle, the streaming giant wrote, “Yes, something you didn't see coming! "Mahaveeryar" streaming from February 10 only on Sun NXT.”

Talking about the film, director Abrid Shrine talked about how the idea appealed to him. Speaking to The New Indian Express, the filmmaker said, “The original story was only about the king and his search for a girl who could take care of his strange problem. The time-travel, courtroom, and many of the comedic stuff came later. The idea of subjecting a king from an ancient time to the legal processes of today’s judicial system greatly appealed to me,” he recalls.”

The director further added, “I don’t think people will have trouble understanding something like Mahaveeryar. If they don’t get it in the first viewing, they might get it in the second or third. Some might feel confused in the morning and understand everything by the evening. I’m sure it will reach everyone eventually.”

“Many folks are yet to see it. When discussions happen in various corners, they will gradually generate interest. People might find new things when they go back to a story later—that’s the kind of art that artists like us want to make,” the filmmaker said in his interview.