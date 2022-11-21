P*rnography Case: Maharashtra Cyber Police Files Chargesheet Against Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra, More

THE Maharashtra Cyber Police has filed a charge sheet against British-Indian businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra for making p*rnographic content and circulating it on OTT platforms. It is pertinent to note that not only Kundra, but the state govt has also filed a 450-page charge sheet before the metropolitan magistrate against models Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, film producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala, and cameraman Raju Dubey, who have been charged with shooting indecent videos in two famous five-star hotels.

As per the reports by Free Press Journal, the charge sheet was filed before the court last week which also had the names of Banana Prime OTT's Suvajit Choudhary, and Umesh Kamath, as manager for the London-based company Hotshot, which is owned by Kundra's brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi's company Kenrin, which is registered in the UK.

More about the case

The p*rn film racket case came to light last year in February following a raid on a bungalow on Madh Island. Raj's brother-in-law in the UK used the company HotShots to publish p*rnographic videos. Its operations were managed by Kundra's company, Viaan, which assisted the crime by receiving compensation from the other co-accused. The firm was owned by a UK-based company. The businessman was subsequently detained on July 19 by the Mumbai Police. He was detained for two months before the Supreme Court granted him bail in September 2021.

While model Poonam Pandey has been accused of developing her own mobile app, Jhunjhunwala is charged with aiding the scripting and directing stories for Sherlyn Chopra. On the other hand, Dubey has been indicted for shooting the videos.