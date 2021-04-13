The new coronavirus guidelines for Maharashtra also mentioned that the shooting for films, serials and advertisement will remain closed till April 30.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference on Tuesday amidst concerns over massive surge in coronavirus cases in the state. In his address, he announced that Cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums will remain closed.

The new coronavirus guidelines for the state also mentioned that the shooting for films, serials and advertisement will remain closed till April 30.

He also said that all places of worship, schools and colleges, private coaching classes, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlous will remain closed from tomorrow. Apart from this, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, and other essential services will stay open.

In the guidelines, it was also mentioned that all essential industries will function at full capacity. Section 144 has also been imposed in the state due to the rise in covid cases.

Thackeray further said in his address that the usage of local trains and bus services will only be allowed for essential services. The Hotels and Restaurants in the state will remain closed for the next 15 days and only take away service will be allowed during this period.

Not only this, the e-commerce services will only be allowed for the delivery of essential goods and services.

Recently, many celebrities tested positive for coronavirus. Bollywood celebs who tested positive for covid are-- Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal, Tara Sutaria, R Madhavan, Manoj Bajpayee, Sidhant Chaturvedi, among others.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 7,898 new positive cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. This took the total tally to 5,35,017 cases. Meanwhile, the death toll in the city currently stands at 58,245.

On the other hand, Maharashtra reported cases over 60,000 new cases in the state, in the last 24 hours. On Monday, the state reported 51,751 new cases and 258 deaths.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma