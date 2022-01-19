New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV serial 'Mahabharat' fame Nitish Bharadwaj, who is popularly known for his role as Lord Krishna in the TV series announced divorce from wife Smaita after being in the relationship for 12 years. The duo parted their ways in September 2019, and his former wife is presently living in Indore with their twin daughters.

During an interview with the Bombay Times, the actor confirmed the news regarding separation. Nitish Bharadwaj said that he filed for a divorce in the Family Court in Mumbai in September 2019. He also talked about the bitter truth of divorce and compared it with death.

“I do not want to mention the reasons why we separated. The matter is in court right now. But sometimes divorce can be more painful than death as you live with an amputated core,” he was quoted saying by Bombay Times.

Further, the actor did admit that divorce creates a devastating impact on kids and they suffer the most when a family breaks. “The onus is on the parents to ensure that there’s minimum collateral damage that their children have to go through,” he added.

Nitish made his directorial debut in Marathi titled Pitruroon, which was a huge hit among the fans. The actor is also a professional veterinary surgeon.

Apart from Nitish Bharadwaj, South star, Dhanush also announced divorce from his wife Aishwaryaa. His divorce announcement came as a shock for all his fans. The duo were married for the last 18 years.

Taking to Twitter, Dhanush posted, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen