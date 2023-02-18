Maha Shivratri 2023: Ajay Devgn, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lead B-Town Celebs To Extend Shivratri Wishes

On the auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri, Hindus celebrate the day of Lord Shiva, which is often referred to as the Great Night of Shiva. Hindus across the globe perform pujas and chants, observing a fast in the name of Shiva on this day, with sleepless nights and meditating on the mantras and name of Lord Shiva.

Marking this holy date, several Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities took to their social media to wish their fans and friends by sharing devotional wishes. Many celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mahesh Babu, Kangana Ranaut, and Ajay Devgn took to their social media and conveyed their wishes to fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a still from her upcoming film 'Shaakuntalam' to wish her fans, where she wrote, "Om Namah Shivaya! May the blessings of the Lord be. Shiva remains with you throughout your life."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also known for her spiritual beliefs, as she visited Coimbatore in 2021 and also dropped a few pictures from her trip to the Adiyogi Lord Shiva statue by Isha Foundation.

Actor Mahesh Babu was seen wishing his fans on Twitter, and wrote, "Wishing you all a happy #Mahashivratri! May the light always guide you."

Wishing you all a happy #Mahashivratri! May the light always guide you 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 18, 2023

Ajay Devgn, a core believer of Lord Shiva, took to his Twitter and shared various stills from his upcoming film 'Bholaa.' He also shared an experience while shooting for his film, and happened to feel the visit of a spiritual entity.

The actor wrote, "Sometimes a director waits for one, that one unreal, mesmeric frame... and one day it just happens. That was the day I was filming the Maha Aarti sequence at Benaras. I felt an overwhelming magic that can only be experienced and seldom articulated."

It further read, "The spiritual energy of the place and the electrifying aura of the people all came together in one frame! As the crowd chanted 'Har Har Mahadev', I felt an unmatchable power of the divine enveloping me. Today on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, I share frames from my movie Bholaa. Seek the magic and you will see it..."

Actress Kangana Ranaut was also seen wishing her fans as she shared a picture of herself visiting a Lord Shiva temple and simply wrote, "MahaShivratri ki hardik shubhkamnaen."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpragya)

Actress Pragya Jaiswal was also seen posting a pic with Lord Shiva in Coimbatore, wishing her fans Maha Shivaratri, as she wrote, "Happy Mahashivratri everyone."