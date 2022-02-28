New Delhi | Jagarn Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri 2022 is a very important festival for Hindus. This year the festival will be observed on March 1. On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva seek his blessings and pray for hours to show their devotion towards their god. From observing stringent fasts to staying up all night singing bhajans dedicated to Lord Shiva, a lot happens on Shivratri. At several places, Shivratri pujas are organised for the devotees, where everyone gathers and offers prayers.

Unmarried and Married both ladies dress up in traditional clothes to mark the day. From beautiful sarees to suits, fashionistas bring the best of their ethnic wardrobe to the fore and flaunt beauty in colorful outfits. If you too want to make a major fashion statement this year with your sartorial pick, check out these celeb-inspired looks that are apt for Maha Shivratri 2022.

Madhuri Dixit

For a day full of celebrations, Madhuri Dixit's baby pink silk saree will make you look different.

Alia Bhatt

For the auspicious festival, opt for chikan Kari saree like Alia Bhatt to keep your style a little subtle by classy.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan's red Saree with matching blouse is also an apt look for Maha Shivratri 2022.

Sara Ali Khan

Fo floral like Sara Ali Khan for this Maha Shivratei 2022. Opt for a Salwar suit to visit a temple or for Shivratri Puja Celebrations.

Janhvi Kapoor

A bright yellow saree with white lace-like Janhvi will also look perfect for the Shivratri puja celebrations.

Posted By: Ashita Singh