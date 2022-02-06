Islamabad | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday paid tribute to legendry singer Lata Mangeshkar, after her demise at the age of 92 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to multiple organ failures.

Chaudhry took to Twitter saying that Lata Ji ruled the world of music for decades and the magic of her voice will live forever.

“Lata Mangeshkar’s death marks the end of an era in music. Lata ruled the world of music for decades and the magic of her voice will live forever,” tweeted Chaudhry in a condolence message in Urdu from Beijing, where he is currently part of a delegation led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Wherever Urdu is spoken and understood, there are crowds of people saying goodbye to Lata Mangeshkar,” he said.

He also separately tweeted in English saying legend is no more. Lata Mangeshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades. She was the uncrowned queen of music. Her voice shall keep ruling the hearts of people for all times to come.”

The state-run Pakistan Television also ran the news of Lata Mangeshkar's death, reflecting the singer's fan following and popularity across the borders.

Several fans from Pakistan also expressed grief over Lata Ji's demise.

"Big loss.Crying face. The voice of the subcontinent has departed from this world. LataMangeshkar's voice is very much loved in India as well as in Pakistan and his songs will always be remembered. Lots of prayers and love from Pakistan," wrote one user.

"The end of the golden era. Your beautiful voice shall live forever the #LataMangeshkar mam ji. Love from Pakistan," tweeted another.

Meanwhile, in India, a two-day national mourning has been announced to be observed in memory of Mangeshkar. Her funeral will be held this evening at 6.30 pm with full state honors. As a mark of respect for the legendary singer, the national flag will fly at half-mast for two days.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha