'Magic Is Real': VJ Anusha Marks Her 41st Birthday With A Special Video; Pens Heartfelt Note

Anusha Dandekar is celebrating her 41st birthday on January 9, 2023. The model-actress organized a pre-birthday bash on Sunday, which was also attended by her birthday twin Farhan Akhtar and the latter's wife Shibani. To mark her special day, the 41-year-old shared a special video on her social media space.

Anusha headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a heart-touching video featuring her doing an air split. The VJ looked gorgeous in a blue-coloured backless dress. She even penned a heartfelt note in the caption, which read, "Today begins my New Year, 9th Jan 2023… Let it Take My Breath Away… Ps. Thank you for all the love that’s been pouring in since the day before, I see you, I feel you, you make it so special and I want to Thankyou from the bottom of my heart… Magic is real."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

Her Insta fam also reacted to her post, as evident from the comments section. An Instagram user commented, "Happy birthday you beautiful lady," another one wrote, "Happy Birthday…Have a lovely one Anusha," while a user also commented, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @vjanusha BLESSINGS & GREAT TIMES FOR 2023," and others dropped hearts to the comments section.

VJ Anusha hosted her pre-birthday party on Sunday which was also attended by Farhan Akhtar who also shares birthday with her. Anusha looked beautiful in a black-coloured bralette top which she teamed up with black pants and crop jacket.

Rhea Chakraborty, who also attended Anusha's pre-birthday bash, looked pretty in a black-coloured ensemble. Farhan Akhtar and Anusha also cut their birthday cakes, as evident from the pics.