Madonna Trolled For Failing To Differentiate Between James Cameron's 'Ávatar' & 'Avatar The Last Airbender'

American singer-songwriter Madonna is being trolled on social media for her latest post in which she failed to differentiate between James Cameron’s Avatar and Nickelodeon’s Avatar The Last Airbender. As per a report by aceshowies, the Frozen crooner used blue-colored Avatar camera filters and Avatar The Last Airbender at the same time.

The 64-year-old singer headed to her TikTok account and uploaded a video in which she and her kids featured in blue avatars, while she added the soundtrack Avatar The Last Airbender, which didn't go unnoticed by the netizens. Soon as the video went viral on social media, it garnered a lot of reactions from all over the globe, as evident from the tweets and comments. Check a few reactions here:

I paused avatar cause i know madonna was pegging dennis rodman then making him suck the strap. — dell (@UnkleDellbot) July 15, 2020

Earlier, in the day, the makers of Avatar: The Way of Water released a fresh trailer of much-awaited sci-fi series. The trailer introduces dazzling footage of Navi flying on winged creatures. It also sees the Navis navigating their way underwater and exploring the coastline of Pandora. Familiar dragon-like creatures that are a part of the highly-anticipated flick, make it look even more impactful. James Cameron, the maker of Avatar 2, included some underwater shots that feature Na'vi swimming with a giant underwater creature. Watch Avatar: The Way of Water's trailer here:

James Cameron will be directing and producing the forthcoming American epic science fiction film Avatar: The Way of Water. It is the sequel to Cameron's first Avatar movie, Avatar (2009). The film is slated to release on December 18, 2022.