New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV Actor Madhurima Tuli has hit out at the stunt television series Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 for recreating the controversial ‘frying pan scene’ on the show with her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. Those who have watched Bigg Boss season 13 would know Madhurima had hit Vishal with a frying pan during a fight on the reality show. Recently, the same scene was recreated on Khatron Ke Khiladi when hoast Rohit Shetty asked one of the contestants, Maheck Chahal, to smack Vishal with a pan when he failed a task.

Irked by this recreation Madhurima took to her Instagram handle and posted a video requesting the makers of the reality show to let her “move on." She called her video a “humble request to the Colors TV," and wrote "Dear @colorstv My Mom is crying since morning, she has Diabetes issues and was hospitalized earlier due to the same incident. You guys don’t know a single thing about my personal relationship with the person that incident happened."

The caption of the video further read "Every single relation in the house was poisonous and everyone has done mistakes in the same house. Please let me move on. It’s a request, please consider this video a humble request to not play with my family’s emotions again and again… Thank you,"

For the unversed, Madhurima and Vishal had participated in last year's Big Boss during which Madhurima had received multiple warnings for her violent behaviour on the show. After the 'frying pan' incident hoast Salman Khan asked her to exit from the house for attacking Vishal and breaking the rule of the show. The duo had dated each other previously but parted ways due to various reasons. They also appeared on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye where their scuffle was common.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha