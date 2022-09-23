Madhuri Dixit’s Gorgeous Lehenga Set Is Worth A Whopping Amount | Read

Madhuri Dixit is a timeless icon of the Hindi film industry. The diva never misses a chance to wow her audiences and fans with her acting skills. When it comes to fashion, the ‘Dhak Dhak’ star has served us with many inspirational looks over the years.

Recently, Madhuri attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Amazon Prime Original, ‘Maja Maa.’ For the event, Madhuri wore a gorgeous burgundy lehenga co-ord set. The actor took to her social media account to post pictures of the same.

Taking to her Instagram account, Madhuri wrote in the caption, “Maja Ma! #thursday #thursdaythoughts #majamaonprime #oct6 #lehenga #photooftheday #photoshoot.” Take a look:

Fnas flooded the comments section with their reactions. One user wrote, “Maja Ma yes #MajaMa Sweet ma'am .Trailer itna shandaar hai to full movie kea kea bat ho gi. besabri se 6 October ka intizaar hai sweet ma'am.” Another wrote, “Wow ! Ap kitne Sundar ho mai to mar jaoo ap pe .”

Another comment read, “Aaj ki sub Heroines Failed hai aapke samne,” while one read, “Queen of Hearts. Seriously. your so beautiful.”

Notably, the stunning lehenga set is from the fashion label Torani’s latest collection and is called the 'Gulnar Khurshid Ghagra Choli Set.' According to the official website of the clothing line, the ethnic wear is worth a whopping sum of Rs 69,500.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Madhuri in an interview said, “With Maja Ma, what I am most excited about is my character. It is a role with complex nuances that I have never played before. Pallavi Patel carries enormous responsibility around – as a mother, as a wife and as a contributing member of society with such ease and grace, that it becomes easy to overlook her strength, conviction, and resilience. She goes through a multitude of emotions that could have strong repercussions on her life and the lives of people she loves.”

The film, ‘Maja Maa’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.