New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Nene are celebrating their 22 years of togetherness. Yes, the duo have their wedding anniversary today that is October 17. To celebrate the special day and wish her beloved husband the actress took to her official social media handle and dropped a romantic video.

In the video, Madhuri compiled a series of their pictures together with a piece of background music from her film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'. The clip featured a number of photos ranging from their wedding day to having kids and more. Captioned her lovely post, Madhuri wrote, "22 Magical years of togetherness @drneneofficial" she even shared a heart emoji.

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Many people including fans, friends and colleagues commented down on her post. Actor Riteish Deshmukh said, "Many many congratulations!!! Wishing you both abundance and love, happiness and marital bliss." Meanwhile, Farah Khan Kunder wrote, "Oh wowww!! Happy anniversary to you n Ram". Apart from them, a lot of her followers shared heart and fire emojis for Madhuri's video.

For the unversed, Madhuri married Dr. Sriram Nene in the year 1999 and the couple has two sons named Arin and Ryan. Right after her marriage the actress took a sabbatical from acting and moved to US. However, she returned to India later and made a comeback with her film Aaja Nachle which got released in 2007.

On the work front, Madhuri is currently hosting reality show Dance Deewane 3 along with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal