Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit on Tuesday has wished her younger son Ryan on his 17th birthday. The actress finds it hard to believe how time flies, and after a year her younger son, Ryan will attain the voting age. The actress penned down a small, and emotional note for Ryan on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri shared a picture where she can be seen posing with her husband Dr Shriram Nene, and younger son Ryan. While Shriram is wearing a yellow tee, Ryan can be seen wearing a black tee with long wavy hair. Sharing the post, Madhuri wrote, "Happy birthday dear Ryan! You turn 17 today, and I find it hard to believe that so much time has passed. Every day I'm a little more proud of you for all the things I see you giving to the world. God bless you, son," and dropped birthday, birthday boy, 17birthday, and family hashtags.

Take a look at Madhuri’s post here:

Fans spammed the comment section of the post with birthday wishes. While one wrote, “Happiest birthday dear Ryan! May your life be full of happiness and love.” Another commented, “Happy birthday Ryan. Handsome boy.”

Madhuri Dixit has two sons. While Ryan is currently in school, Arin, who is her elder son, is studying at the University of Southern California. Last year, a video was posted on Madhuri's YouTube channel where she said that she is concerned for her elder son Arin as he prepares to leave for the US.

"I just can't believe it that how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own, and it gives me a lot of concern," Madhuri said in the video.

During the video, Madhuri and her husband also opened up about the basic skills they taught their elder son Arin.

On Madhuri’s work front, the actress recently made a comeback with her web series The Fame Game, which is streaming on Netflix.

