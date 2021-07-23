The actress looks stunning in her black and white color lehenga and impressed fans with her mind-blowing expressions. Soon after she posted the video, her fans have flooded the comment section with love and appreciation.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit is currently judging the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane 3'. The actress is an active social media user and keeps on updating her fans with her stories and photos. Recently, Madhuri was seen grooving on to Madhubala's iconic song 'Aaiye Meherbaan' on the sets of 'Dance Deewane 3'.

The actress looks stunning in her black and white color lehenga and impressed fans with her mind-blowing expressions. Soon after she posted the video, her fans have flooded the comment section with love and appreciation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri, popularly known as Dhak-Dhak Girl, has a tremendous fan following across the country. Her dance moves and beautiful smile have won millions of hearts during her decades-long career in the Bollywood industry. Her posts on social media handles also garner millions of likes which highlight Madhuri Dixit's popularity across the internet. Her latest dance video has got close to two lakh likes in just a few hours.

Meanwhile, B-town celebs also showered love on the dancing video of Madhuri. Actress Chitrangada Singh expressed love through an emoticon, while singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote - 'Queen'. Madhuri's dance on 'Aaiye Meherbaan' brought back the old memories for all the viewers on the set as well as on the internet. The actress is seen grooving on many dance numbers.

Recently, the 54-year-old actress revealed some of the lesser-known facts about herself as her YouTube channel crosses one million subscribers. While sharing the facts, she said that makes Keto cookies and loves eating them. She further said that she loves travelling and exploring different places. Madhuri also said that she wasn't able to complete her graduation as she enetred the Bollywood industry in her college days. Madhuri Dixit was last seen in ‘Kalank’ also starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Roy Kapur and others. The film was was released in 2019.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen