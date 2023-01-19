Madhuri Dixit Dances To 'Ghore Pe Sawar' Song From 'Qala', Fans Say 'She Did It Better Than Anushka'

Actress Madhuri Dixit on Wednesday posted a video of herself dancing to Ghodey Pe Sawaar from Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan, and Varun Grover's film Qala, on Instagram.

She performed to the popular song and wowed fans with her talents so much so that users even thought that she danced better than Anushka, made a surprise guest appearance in the original dance video.

Sharing the clip, Madhuri wrote, "Balma ghodey pe kyu sawar hai (why is my lover in a hurry)?" She used "Wednesday", "wednesday mood", "ghodey pe sawaar", "trending reels", "reels Instagram" and "explore page" as the hashtags.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri appeared in the video dressed in lime green ethnic wear with white embroidery and a matching bracelet. She left her hair loose and danced with flawless expressions while Ghodey Pe Sawaar played in the background. The song has been sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Amit Trivedi.

Taking to the comment section, Singer Sireesha Bhagavatula commented, "OH MY GOD!!! The best (three red heart emojis) My mom would be on cloud nine seeing this!!! Fav fav." Actor Chitrangda Singh wrote, "You're love (red heart emoji)."

Reacting to Madhuri's dance video, one of her fans wrote, "She did it better than Anushka," while another commented, "The queen of Reels is back." A third remarked, "You are made for this song (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji)," and a fourth said, "No one can defeat you. The epitome of grace and beauty."

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Anand Tiwari's Maja Ma, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video on October 6, 2016, and also starred Ritwik Bhowmik, Gajraj Rao, and Barkha Singh.