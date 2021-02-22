Madhubala passed away at 36 after battling a prolonged disease. She was married to ace actor and singer Kishore Kumar who was related to Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The iconic beauty Madhubala was undoubtedly the most beautiful actress in Bollywood of her time. Popularly known as Marilyn Monroe of Hindi cinema, Madhubala was born in Delhi on Feb 14 as Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi. She debuted in films at the age of 9 with 1942's Basant and post that her big break as the lead happened with 1949's Mahal when she was 16 years old. Later the actress went on to gain fame for her films like 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi', 'Amar', 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Barsaat Ki Raat' and more. However, Madhubala passed away at 36 after battling a prolonged disease. Therefore, today, on her 52nd death anniversary we are here with a little trivia about the legendary star's personal life and we'll tell you how she was related to today's actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Relation with Kajol

Madhubala was the second wife of late singer and actor Kishore Kumar who tied the knot with her in 1960. Kishore Kumar's only sister Sati Devi was married to Sashadhar Mukherjee and gave birth to six children out of which Shomu Mukherjee was one of the prominent filmmakers. He later went on to marry actress Tanuja and gave birth to Kajol.

Relation with Rani Mukerji

Meanwhile, talking about Madhubala's family connection with Rani Mukerji, as mentioned earlier, Madhubala's sister-in-law Sati Devi was married to Sashadhar Mukherjee who had three brothers and out of them, Ravindramohan Mukherjee was the grandfather of Rani Mukerji.

Therefore, as per the relation, Madhubala was a grandaunt of Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Wow, that was TMI (Too Much Information) to handle at one go, wasn't it? Don't worry, you will be able to understand all of it, just keep reading it again till you do. Also, don't forget to let us know how did you like this trivia.

