New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's most beautiful actress Madhubala would have celebrated her 88th birthday on February 14 if she would have been alive. The 'Venus of India' passed away at the early age of 36 but behind her, she left some of her iconic songs and films that hold the potential of setting a benchmark even today.

Madhubala had an iconic face and was often called the 'Marilyn Monroe of Indian Cinema.' She was famous for her stellar dance performance and acting. She played the role of Anarkali in Mughal-E-Azam in 1960, and with that, she marked a touchstone and raised the bar for this iconic role of Anarkali. Before 1960, Mughal E Azam was made twice, but it was in the year 1960 that everyone went gaga as it had the stellar casting of Ajit, Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Durga Khote.

On the eve of Madhubala's birthday, we are bringing some of the sumptuous dance performance of the 'Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi' that is a cult in itself:

1. Aaiye Meharban

In this song, Madhubala was looking gorgeous as ever. This song was from the Howrah Bridge and was crooned by Asha Bhosle.

2. Mohe Panghat Pe

This song was from the 1960's superhit film Mughal-E-Azam. In this 4-minute-long video, Madhubala is doing the classical dance and is looking beautiful in it. The song was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar.

3. Achha Ji Main Haari Chalo

This song showed the amazing chemistry of Dev Anand and Madhubala. This song was from the film 1958 film Kala Pani. This song was crooned by the iconic singers of that era Mohd. Rafi and Asha Bhosle.

4. Yeh Kya Kar Dala Tune

This love hit song made sure to hit the right chords. In this song, Madhubala and Ashok Kumar are seen romancing and are looking adorable together. This song was from the film Howrah Bridge.

5. Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka

This song was from the film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. In this song, Madhubala's dance performance will make your heart skip a beat.

