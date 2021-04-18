Madhanya Song Out: In just an hour of sharing the video, it had garnered, 4.6 lakh views, at the time of writing this article. The song is crooned by Asees Kaur and Rahul Vaidya.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited music video, Madhanya starring Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar is finally out and this video is going to hit you at the right spot. In just an hour of sharing the video, it had garnered, 4.6 lakh views, at the time of writing this article. The song is crooned by Asees Kaur and Rahul Vaidya.

In the video, Rahul and Disha were seen tying the knot and they both were looking adorable. The videography and the aesthetic background is a bonus point in this song. Rahul and Disha were nailing every part of the song and it was looking like they were getting married in real life and not on the reel.

Rahul and Disha were looking amazing in the wedding attire. Disha donned a pink colour lehenga, whereas, Rahul was carrying beige colour sherwani with pink sehra, and was looking like a perfect groom in the video.

As soon as the video was out, fans went gaga over it, and they started bombarding the comment section with praises. One of the users wrote, "I guess RKV is the only singer who can act so well. He paved a path in Bigg Boss house and there is no second thought that he is an amazing singer.

Another user wrote, "Love 'Dishul' chemistry, and when Rahul starts singing my heart was crying.. what a voice man. you deserve the whole world.. love you so much."

Yet another wrote, "I am a fan of SidNaaz but came here to see this beautiful song and this lovely couple."

Earlier, Rahul shared the poster of the song on Instagram in which Disha and Bigg Boss fame were posing together and were looking amazing in it. He shared the poster with the caption, that read, "Just one day to go. The Wedding Love Song “Madhanya” arrives tom 11am Are you all excited ??!! Cos we are .."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RKV 💫 (@rahulvaidyarkv)

What do you think about Rahul and Disha's chemistry in this song? Do let us know in the comment section.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma