New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After web series Made In Heaven's success, its sequel Made In Heaven 2 is all set to entertain the audience. Yes, the Amazon Prime series which won hearts in 2019 is making a come back with its second part which will star Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari and Mrunal Thakur.

Yes, as per a report of media house Pinkvilla, the series will see the new faces mentioned above. However, nothing has been confirmed so far by any of the actresses or the show's makers.

However, according to sources, the four actresses will shoot for their respective parts and episodes individually in the next 2 months. A source quoted by Pinkvilla said, "As of now, the makers have roped in Jacqueline Fernandez, Mrunal Thakur, Neelam Kothari and Radhika Apte. They will all feature in one episode each. While some have already begun shooting for the show, others start in the next two months. Schedules are being worked around at present."

Meanwhile, the previous season of the show starred Shobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Deepti Nazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Neena Gupta, Amrita Puri, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Kalki Koechlin and others. Made In Heaven was directed by Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair, Alankrita Shrivastava and the show was a creation of Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Well, coming back to the second season, Made In Heaven 2 will premier in the second half of the year 2022.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal