New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: With all the drama and controversy, Shilpa Shetty is in the headlines recently. After Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa and her family is going down a rough period. Following Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa has left many projects and maintained a low profile. The actress however, is active on the social micro blogging site.

Shilpa recently, took her Instagram story to share a picture of an excerpt from the book. The book talks about mistakes and how we can learn from them. The book's page was a quote from Sophia Loren and it reads," Mistakes are part of the dues that one pays for a full life.We can't make our lives interesting without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope that they won't be dangerous mistakes or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes."

See the post here:

The book's quote on mistakes have got us thinking, if the actress is implying the mistake in context with her Husband Raj. The book further adds,""We can see our mistakes as things we'd like to forget or as our most interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences. Not because of the mistakes themselves but because of what we learned from them. I'm going to make mistakes, I will forgive myself and learn from them."

Posting the story she also added an Instagram sticker that states how she has made a mistake but it's ok. In past few days Shilpa has been posting these quotes a lot. The messages on these post are most likely connected with, the things that is happening in her life right now.

On the work front, Shilpa recently resumed the shoot for her current stint as a judge of reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. She was last seen in the movie Hungama 2 that released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Posted By: Ashita Singh