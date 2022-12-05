Maddam Sir Actor Esha Kansara Gets Married To Beau Siddharth Bhavsar In A Dreamy Wedding Ceremony | See Pics

‘Maddam Sir’ actor Esha Kansara got married to beau Siddharth Bhavsar in a dreamy wedding ceremony. Taking to her social media profile, the actor shared pictures from the ceremony.

For the wedding ceremony, Esha Kansara and Siddharth Bhavasar opted for a traditional Gujarati wedding. Looking ethereal in a red and white wedding ensemble, Esha Kansara made for a beautiful bride. Her groom, Siddharth Bhavsar donned an ivory sherwani for the ceremony. “02.12.2022. Got myself the biggest project of my life! Project “Husband!” wrote Esha via her Instagram account. Take a look:

Esha Kansara’s friends from the industry took to the comments section of her post to react to the love-filled pictures. “Whistles & Hoots!!! Love you guys…” wrote one user on Instagram. “Love Love Love much love to you guys,” read another comment on Instagram.

Esha Kansara got engaged to Siddharth Bhavasar in a private ceremony in March 2022. Taking to his Instagram account, the latter shared pictures from their engagement and wrote, “Look what we did!”

Esha Kansara and Siddharth Bhavsar’s pre-wedding festivities were held at the ‘Maddam Sir’ star’s residence last week. The events were attended by only close friends and family. The much-in-love couple tied the knot on December 2, 2022 in a private and intimate ceremony.

For the unversed, Esha Kansara played the role of Misri Pandey in ‘Maddam Sir’. The actor recently quit the show in August 2022.

Speaking to Tribune, Esha Kansara revealed that she had signed the show for 2-3 months but her character got shelved within 10-12 days. “For me, commitment is a big thing because while signing for the show I rejected a lot of offers that came my way. I was supposed to work for 2-3 months and now within 10-15 days I feel like I am jobless,” the television star added in her interview.