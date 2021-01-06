The film is about the young woman politician who on her own reaches the epitome of success, however, faces many obstacles when she becomes the leader of Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! makers of Richa Chadha starrer Madam Chief Minister have dropped the trailer of the gut shaking political drama. The Bollywood beauty is all set to stun the audience with her power pack performance wherein she is going to essay the role of a political leader.

As per the trailer, the film is about the young woman politician who on her own reaches the epitome of success, however, faces many obstacles when she becomes the leader of Uttar Pradesh. The film portrays her growth and journey into the world of politics and how she breaks the chains of the age-old caste system and patriarchy. In the trailer, we can see Richa working for the welfare of backward casts and women.

The trailer opens up with a disclaimer that the film is not based on the reality, however, after seeing the trailer when can easily find the resemblance between the film and the story of Uttar Pradesh's former CM Mayawati.

Here check out the trailer:

The film also some powerful dialogues such as, " “Tumhari awaaz uthane see.. Tumhari seva karne see.. Duniya ki koi takat nahi rok sakti” and "Kunwari hoon.. tej kataari hoon.. tumhari hoon", among others.

Talking about her role, Richa Chadha in a statement said, “This is such an incredible story of an unlikely leader who defies all norms, all societal expectations to become a chief minister like no other. I’m extremely grateful I got entrusted with such a layered character. As actors, such amazing scripts are hard to come by. I have learnt a lot about Indian society and politics via this film. I sincerely hope the audience enjoys it as much as we have.”

Coming back to the film, Madam Chief Minister is a political drama film helmed by Subhash Kapoor. Apart from Richa Chadda the film also stars Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi, Saurabh Shukla among others. The film is slated to hit the theatres on 22nd January 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv