New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's gorgeous actress Sunny Leone is creating a heavy buzz on the internet after her sizzling performance in the recently released music video 'Machhli'. Helmed by Adil Shaikh, the track is giving out a Mediterranean vibe. The dancing number also features Bengali actress Priyanka Mondal as a queen. Announcing the arrival of the song, Sunny took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "The hottest #machhli of the samundar has arrived."

The song is sung by Pawni Pandey and Shahid Mallya, penned by Raahi and composed by Karan Lakhan and Oye Kunaal. The dancing number is directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh. After watching this song, one can say that Adil tried to bring alive Michael Jackson's moves from his hit song 'Remember the time'.

Here have a look:

Reportedly, the song was shot over three days at a suburban studio, and before facing the camera, Sunny closely worked with Adil to add perfection.

As per a report in Mid-day, the actress expressed her experience shooting the song and said, "I am doing a song of this nature after a long time. It’s a catchy number, and Shahid and Pawni have brought it to life. Adil is a taskmaster when it comes to dance. I think we’ve done us proud, and our collective hard work seems to have paid off.”

Speaking to Times of India, Priyanka expressed her excitement about working with Sunny. She said, "I was excited from the moment I was casted for a music video by Adil Shaikh and I was even more thrilled to know Sunny Leone was the lead cast and I will be sharing the screen with her. It would be my first work with Sunny that too in a music video by Adil Shaikh."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv