'Macherla Niyojakavargam' OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Nithiin's Action Flick

The 2022 Indian Telugu-language action film, Macherla Niyojakavargam, written and directed by M.S. Rajashekhar Reddy, that was released on the big screen on August 12, 2022, is all set for its OTT release. The film stars Nithiin, Krithi Shetty, and Catherine Tresa in the lead role and was not well-received well by the critics.

The Krithi Shetty-starrer film is now going to entertain the OTT viewers on Zee5 from December 9th, 2022. The film will be available for the subscribers of the platform at no additional cost.

The movie is mostly an action movie, but it also features comedic and enjoyable aspects. Translated as Macherla constituency, the film's name is Macherla Niyojakavargam, which makes a political allusion.

Nithiin, who plays the role of IAS Siddharth Reddy, is appointed district collector of the Guntur district. MLA Rajappa (Samuthirakani), a boisterous local politician, is encountered by Siddharth. To hold the elections in the Macherla constituency, Siddharth competes against Rajappa. Their competition and interaction make up the movie's narrative. Music for the film is given by Swara Sagar Mahathi, while Prasad Murella is at the helm of cinematography.

The film did not garner positive reviews from reviewers, and its box office performance was also subpar. During its whole run, the movie brought in almost Rs. 10.24 crores (India and overseas). The film needed to have made roughly Rs. 19 crores in revenue to break even.