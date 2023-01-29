Maaveeran: Shooting Of Sivakarthikeyan-Starrer Stalled? Producers React To Rumours

Sivakarthikeyan has proved himself as one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Tamil film industry. The Prince actor is all set to star in an action flick 'Maaveeran' and the movie has made his fans excited. However, some reports claimed that the shooting of Maaveeran has been stalled. Addressing these reports and rumours, the makers of Maaveeran called them 'baseless and false'.

Production House 'Shanthi Talkies' tweeted, "Baseless rumours and false news keeps on circulating online constantly about Maaveeran.. We request you to not believe them.. Team #Maaveeran is working progressively to deliver a memorable film.. #VeerameJeyam".

Meanwhile, Maaveeran producer also slammed these rumours. He tweeted, "How can influencers,trackers,verified handles and even news channels carry baseless allegations and make news out of it!? Loads of young talents and loads of money at stake! Kindly verify with the team or PRO before you post!"

The movie was announced with an intriguing teaser and the Telugu teaser was unveiled by Mahesh Babu. Sharing the title announcement video, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy to unveil the title of @Siva_Kartikeyan's #Maaveeran! Best wishes to the entire team!".

Sivakarthikeyan reshared Mahesh Babu's tweet and expressed his gratitude. He tweeted, "This is a great start for the film and to the team.. Thank you so much for your kind gesture @urstrulyMahesh sir.. Indeed a very special moment for me sir. #Maaveeran."

Directed and written by Madonne Ashwin, the movie is titled Maaveeran in Tamil and Mahaveerudu in Telugu. It is produced by Arun Viswa and the music is composed by Bharath Sankar. The title of the movie is inspired by Superstar Rajinikanth's film of the same name, which was released in 1986.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in romantic-comedy 'Prince', directed by KV Anudeep.