Maaveeran: Mahesh Babu Unveils Title Announcement Video Of Sivakarthikeyan-Starrer Action Flick

Sivakarthikeyan's first look from his upcoming film 'Maaveeran' is finally here. The makers of Maaveeran announced the action flick in a very interesting way and Telugu Cinema Superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled the title announcement video on social media. The teaser looks very intriguing and has some great action sequences and an epic background score.

Sharing the title announcement video, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy to unveil the title of @Siva_Kartikeyan's #Maaveeran! Best wishes to the entire team!".

Sivakarthikeyan reshared Mahesh Babu's tweet and expressed his gratitude. He tweeted, "This is a great start for the film and to the team.. Thank you so much for your kind gesture @urstrulyMahesh sir.. Indeed a very special moment for me sir. #Maaveeran."

The announcement video looks very intriguing. The background score in the video is very grand with an epic action sequence. The video begins with some goons beating a man. Then a hand is shown in the shadows, which helps the man to fight the goons. In the end, we see a comic-style snippet of the action sequences.

Directed and written by Madonne Ashwin, the movie is titled Maaveeran in Tamil and Mahaveerudu in Telugu. It is produced by Arun Viswa and the music is composed by Bharath Sankar. The shooting of the film will begin soon and the official release date is not announced yet. The title of the movie is inspired by Superstar Rajinikanth's film of the same name, which was released in 1986.

According to some reports, the shooting of Maaveeran will start in August 2022. The other star cast of the film is not announced yet, but Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is in talks for the female lead, as per some media reports.

Apart from Maaveeran, Sivakarthikeyan will also star in Prince, which will be directed by KV Anudeep. The movie also stars Maria Ryaboshapka and it will hit the theatres on Diwali 2022.