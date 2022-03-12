New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since commando comic attributes of journalism began taking over the space of television, there is least glorification of the profession and more fetishisation. Between glorification and fetishisation, there lies the space of reality, that is, the way the real world functions. In this fictional tale of journalist trying to make a mark, Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan-starrer film vaguely tries to oscillate between glorification and fetishisation of journalism. Amid logical flaws in the screenplay, a talented cast appears wasted and as an audience you begin to disengage from the film. There is startling under-utilisation of the cast in the film. The film could've been held together but it fades away into a tale of nothingness sooner than later.

Inspired by his father who sacrifices his life for the cause of journalism, a young journalist Mathimaaran (Dhanush) decides to pursue the path of truth. His dedication makes him to confront Pazhani (Samuthirakarani), a corrupt former minister of the ruling party.

What follows is a tale of interipidity that lacks sense, logic and you begin to feel more disengaged from the film than you were a while ago. Mathimaaran is projected as an intelligent investigative journalist but there are no scenes out there that show his supposed intelligence.

Also, as Mathimaaran gets his role in this news organisation, you begin to feel what exactly is Malavika Mohanan's role. In one scene she does photography so she may perhaps be written as a photojournalist. But she does nothing other than gluing in with Dhanush.

Maaran is a wasted effort into making something worthwhile. As makers attempt to present entertainment in the bottle of generic tropes and severed lines of logic, there is nothing but more and more disengagement from the film.

Maaran is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma