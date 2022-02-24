New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey' is been hitting the headlines for quite some time. And now, the makers of the film have released the first song on the movie ' MaarKhayegaa' on Thursday (February 24). The song happens to be Akshay’s entry song in the film. Back on February 18, the makers, along with Akshay, Kriti, and Arshad Warsi unveiled the trailer of the film and it took the internet by storm.

The song is a blend of action, beats, and fun. Going by how well the song has been made and choreographed, MaarKhayegaa has definitely brought back the memories of Ranveer Singh’s fierce avatar in Khalibali from Padmaavat!. The choreographer of the song is Ganesh Acharya. One of the interesting factors of the song is that it was shot in a single day with over 300 dancers on a set constructed at Mumbai's Filmcity.

While the track is composed and designed by Vikram Montrose, with vocals by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose, Farhan Bhiwandiwala, Azeem Dayani, and Vikram Montrose are behind the lyrics of the song. The song describes the persona of Bachchhan Paandey.

Take a look at the song MaarKhayeega here:

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film features Akshay Kumar in a titular role. The over three-minute trailer portrays Akshay in a role of a deadly gangster whereas Kriti Sanon was seen portraying the role of a filmmaker yearning to make a film on Bachchhan Paandey. The trailer is a perfect combination of hilarious events taking place along with thrilling twists.

Take a look at the trailer here:

About the film Bachchhan Paandey :

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie is one of the most awaited films of the year and is set to hit the big screen on March 18. Bachchhan Paandey will mark the second collaboration with Kriti after Housefull 4 and the third collaboration with Jacqueline after Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and Brothers.

The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi in key roles.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen