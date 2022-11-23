Lust Stories 2: Kajol, Tamannah Bhatia And Angad Bedi-Starrer Renewed For Season 2

THE Netflix original series ‘Lust Stories’ is coming with a renewed second season starring Kajol, Tamannah Bhatia, Angad Bedi and Tilotoma Shome as its lead. After receiving a positive review from the viewers, the second season will also be a multi-directorial season which will be directed by R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Konkona Sen Sharma.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the series is likely to be released around Valentine’s Day 2023, where the stories in the second season will portray the nature of human interactions being sensual and interesting to the viewers. However, no official announcement has been made from the makers or production yet.

According to certain rumors, the series will also star Mrunal Thukar, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, and Amruta Subhash. The making of the series is presently in the post-production phase and no new update has been released.

The anthology film series was initially released in 2018 with filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap and Karan johar consisting of four short film segments. The ensemble cast included A-list actors Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Kapoor with Akash Thosar.

Lust Stories mainly depicted light in modern relationships of four women in four stories from the viewpoint of an Indian woman, carrying the strains and issues of marriage to intense sexual hiccups. The second season of the anthology film is expected to share a similar concept and viewpoint, however no confirmation by the OTT platform Netflix has been made yet.