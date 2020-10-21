Ludo: Aabad Barbaad song has been sung by Arijit Singh and is composed by Pritam. watch the video

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra starrer's Ludo released the first song of the film. The song is titled as 'Aabad Barbaad', in the song Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra are seen romancing and are looking adorable together.

Throughout the song, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra are seen sharing romantic chemistry. Whereas, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Sheikh were also seen sharing cute-mushy moments in the song. Within minutes of the song's release, the song has so far garnered 2, 000 views at the time of writing this article.

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and is composed by Pritam.

In the film, Sanya Malhotra is paired opposite Aditya while Fatima Sana Shaikh shares chemistry with Rajkummar Rao. The film is a multi starrer movie and it features Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Abhishek Bachchan in it.

Earlier, today Aditya Roy Kapur shared a post in which he lying beside Sanya Malhotra, he captioned the post as, "Life is indeed a game of Ludo! Stuck forever sometimes. Sometimes, constantly forward moving. You win everything, or you lose everything altogether! Watch the first track from my movie, #Ludo, Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by the maestro Pritam.

#AabaadBarbaad! Dropping in at 5 pm today. Stay tuned!

The filmmakers of Ludo described the film as "What happens when life is a literal roll of the dice? Ludo is about the butterfly effect and how, despite all the chaos and crowd of the world, all our lives are inextricably connected."

Ludo is slated to release on Netflix on November 12. Anurag Basu has directed the film and also produced it along with Bhushan Kumar.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma