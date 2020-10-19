Ludo Trailer Out: Anurag Basu's multi-starrer film Ludo will release on Netflix on November 12. The film features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in the pivotal roles.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of 'Ludo' on Monday released the trailer of one of the most awaited films of 2020 on Netflix India. The multi-starrer film including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in the leading roles, will release on November 12.

The trailer of the film begins with a manly voice saying, "Ludo is life and life is Ludo." Along with the exuberant visuals of dice of ludo, it further adds, "Aap jeeto ya haaro, ultimately saari gotiyon ko pahunchna toh ek hi ghar mein hai na". After that, Amitabh Bachchan is seen calling for ransom, but the interesting part is, the kid is only telling him how to threaten her parents. She says, "Ye Tumhari Pehli Kidnapping Hai Na". The looks on Abhishek Bachchan's face are phenomenal.

Exactly like Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkumar Rao are entangled in their funny but thriller life. The highlight of the trailer is Rajkumar Rao's love for Bollywood actors in the films. In the beginning, he mimics Mithun Chakraborty and then he opts for Salman Khan cop avatar.

However, Aditya Roy Kapoor is going to be the soft end of the film as he is in search of true love. But, it will be interesting to watch if he will get his love or will something else. Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi is again giving a 'don' vibes after Mirzapur. He seems to be a gangster in the film and is seen threatening Abhishek Bachchan in the trailer of the film. Overall, the film seems to be a comedy-thriller game zone.

Earlier, Anurag Basu had told Filmfare in an interview about the concept of the film. He said, “Ludo has a very interesting concept and it came to my mind 3-4 years back. It’s a crazy fun ride. It’s a ride just like ludo. There are 4 stories. 4 gotiyan hain apko pata nahi ki kon kisko kab kaategi. All are so interconnected. We had a great time. It has a dark humour, romance and crime. All the tars have done a brilliant job, be it Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek or Aditya. Aditya Roy Kapoor is a big surprise; he surprised the whole unit actually. Abhishek Bachchan is back with a bang.”

Posted By: Srishti Goel