Lucky Man Released On OTT: When And Where To Watch Puneeth Rajkumar's Kannada Rom-Com

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away last year in October, left a huge void in the Kannada film industry. Fondly called ‘Appu’ by his fans, the superstar left a stellar legacy of work behind him.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s romantic comedy film, ‘Lucky Man’, which he had shot for before his untimely demise, will be released on digital streaming platform on Friday. The film will be streaming exclusively on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Nagendra Prasad, the film released on Amazon Prime Video on October 7 and stars Krishna, Sangeetha Sringeri, Roshni Prakash, Nagabhushana N S and Prabhu Deva in pivotal roles. ‘Lucky Man’ is a remake of the 2020 Tamil film ‘Oh My Kadavule’.

Amazon Prime Video India’s Twitter account announced the release of the film. In a tweet, the official handle of the OTT giant wrote, “a second chance at life? yes! we’re all in #LuckyManOnPrime, Oct 7 @PDdancing @3nagendraprasad @darlingkrishnaa @ParsaPictures @sangeethaSring @roshniprakash_ @sun_kamaraj @dr_bhushana @V2VijayVicky.”

Take a look:

According to a press release of the film, the story of the film revolves around marrying one’s best friend, which is often considered to be a ‘happily ever-after’ kind of a situation. “What would happen if the tables turned and everything became just the reverse of what’s thought? While God gives the man a second chance to live his life in a fresh manner, would he get ‘lucky’ once again in the marriage and would he be able to win his childhood best friends as a good life partner?”

For the unversed, Puneeth Rajkumar was considered Kannada cinema’s reigning star and was the youngest of five children of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar. The superstar passed away at the age of 46 following a heart attack. In November 2021, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conferred Puneeth Rajkumar with the ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award posthumously.