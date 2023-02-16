Lucky Lakshman OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Sohel’s Rom-Com

The makers of Telugu romantic comedy film Lucky Lakshman have locked its digital premiere release date. The film stars Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 contestant Syed Sohel Ryan in the lead role, also stars Mokksha and is directed by AR Abhi.

The OTT rights of Lucky Lakshman have been sold to digital streaming giant AHA Video. The film features an ensemble cast of actors including Devi Prasad, Raja Ravindra, Sameer Hasan, Kadambari Kiran, Shani Salmon, Anurag, Ameen, Rohi Nayan, Sridevi Kumar, Geethuroyal Kevvukarthik, Racharavi Yadammaraju, Master Sameer, Master Ayaan and Master Karthikeya.

Lucky Lakshman will begin streaming on AHA Video from February 17, 2023, the OTT giant announced via their social media account.

Lucky Lakshman released in cinemas on December 30, 2022. The film was met with positive reviews from audiences and critics.

The plot of Lucky Lakshman revolves around Lakshman, the son of a middle-class man, who must deal with financial constraints. He then gets smitten by his college mate Shriya. Lakshman has little respect for his father and in fact, leaves him to settle with Shriya, who takes care of him for the time being. However, they part ways soon and in his aim to be rich, starts a marriage bureau with the help of his friends. What happens next forms the rest of the narrative of the film.

Talking about the film, Sohel spoke to Telangana Today in an interview during the trailer release and said, “The trailer is being embraced by the audience. I hope my efforts are going to have a pay-off in theatres. ‘Lucky Lakshman’ will surely entertain one and all.”

The actor further added, “My fans are my strength. It’s fans who keep us in their hearts. Today, I am surprised that fans have come from different places. Fans and friends are always with us regardless of our success and failure. ‘Lucky Lakshman’ is my first theatrical release after my ‘Bigg Boss’ stint. I have worked hard for the past 12 years.”