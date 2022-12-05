Lucky Ali Alleges Land Mafia Invaded His Bengaluru Property With IAS Officer's Help; Latter Threatens To Sue Him

On Monday, Singer Lucky Ali alleged that a property he owns in Bengaluru has been "encroached upon illegally" by the land mafia who took help from IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, while the latter has denied the charges. Ali stated that it was a "Trust Property" which is being illegally encroached.

Lucky Ali headed to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Dear everyone, blatant misuse of power by one influential lady IAS officer wife of one Sudhir Reddy a local builder who has used and is currently using the state police to subvert law and using force to steal Trust properties ..in contempt of courts in Bangalore .."

In another tweet, he also mentioned that he has not been getting any help from anywhere. He tweeted, "Dear Sir, I request your help to stop this illegal activity of them trying to prove a false possession before the final court hearing on December 7th. Please help us as I have no choice other than to take this to the Public. With Due Respect. Lucky Ali (Maqsood Mahmood Ali)."

"I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land," wrote the singer.

Reacting to the issue, Rohini Sindhuri said in a conversation with The Indian Express that she would sue the singer as the dispute had nothing to do with her. "Also, there is an injunction against him (over his claim to the property) and his statements are contemptuous. He is just trying to throw mud at me," she said in a statement.

Madhusudhan Reddy, who is the brother-in-law of Sindhuri, said, "We have all documents to show our claim, including the sale deed, possession papers, and others. We have submitted all documents to the police." Earlier, he also filed the First Information Report (FIR) at Yelahanka New Town police station on November 28.