New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress and new mom Preity Zinta is loving and embracing every bit of motherhood. Preity, who announced the birth of her twin kids, Jai and Gia via surrogacy on November 17, 2021, took to her social media handle on Tuesday and shared a glimpse of how motherhood is treating her. The actress shared a picture with one of her twins, whose face remains safely hidden from the camera.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Burp cloths, diapers, and babies… I’m loving it all.” The heart-melting picture of Preity along with her kid was not only adored by fans, but, even the celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, and Priyanka Chopra loved the picture to bits. All of them commented on the post with heart emojis.

Last month on the occasion of Thanksgiving, the actress shared a picture with her mother Nilprabha Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough and captioned it as, “Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. So grateful for the two new additions to our family, grateful for our wonderful lives & for all our wonderful friends and family.”

On November 17, Preity took to her social media and shared the good news with her fans that she and her husband Gene Goodenough are now parents to twin kids. Sharing the picture of herself and her husband, Preity wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed, and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family.” The couple wrote, adding, “We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai, and Gia.”

Preity tied the knot with Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, and later moved to Los Angeles. The actress has been away from the silver screen since the time she got married.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen