Actress Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly told the Supreme Court that she loved Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and is traumatised by his death.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actress Rhea Chakraborty Tuesday told the Supreme Court that she loved Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and is traumatised by his death. Appearing for the actress, senior advocate Shyam Divan reportedly told the top court that the Rhea was being harassed on social media and many fans of the late actor are holding her responsible for his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who starred in movies like 'Kai Po Chhe', MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and most recently 'Dil Bechara', was found dead inside his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra. The Mumbai Police has said that the actor allegedly committed suicide but several Bollywood stars, including Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman, alleged that he was a victim of nepotism.

Rhea, who reportedly left the actor's house a few days before his death, has been on the receiving end from Suhant's fans. The father of the late actor has also accused the actress of driving his son to suicide and cheating him financially. He also filed a case against the actress and his few others at a police station in Bihar.

The Bihar government has handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following which a case was also registered by the probe agency. In the CBI's case, Rhea is the prime accused and has been charged under several sections, including the abetment of suicide.

Rhea filed a fresh petition before the Supreme Court over 'unfair media trial'

The actress, who had earlier filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Investigation from Bihar to Mumbai, file another plea before the top court, complaining that she has been subjected to unfair media trial and attempts are being made to hold her guilty for the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She also alleged that Sushant's case is being blown out of proportion due to upcoming Bihar polls. In her plea, Rhea has said that actors Ashutosh Bhakre and Sameer Sharma too have committed suicide like Rajput in the last 30 days but there is not even a whisper in media about these cases.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma