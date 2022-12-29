Loved Rise of Empires: Ottoman? Check Top 5 High-Rated Turkish Shows To Watch On Netflix

Turkish shows and movies have found a huge fan following worldwide and India is not behind at all in this fandom. As the popular Turkish series' Rise of Empires: Ottoman' is back with its second season, the audience is looking forward to watching more similar content.

If you loved watching Rise of Empires: Ottoman, then take a look at other high-rated Turkish shows and movies you can watch on Netflix.

Yeni bir düşman. Yeni bir savaş. Rise of Empires: Ottoman Mehmet ve Vlad Karşı Karşıya şimdi sadece Netflix’te. pic.twitter.com/eKOXn3WaN6 — Netflix Türkiye (@netflixturkiye) December 29, 2022

The Protector:

This show revolves around Hakan Demir, an Istanbul shopkeeper, who discovers that he is connected to an ancient secret order whose duty is to protect the city. It has four seasons and is streaming on Netflix. The Protector stars Çağatay Ulusoy in the lead role.

The Gift:

Starring Beren Saat in the lead role, The Gift revolves around a painter in Istanbul, who embarks on a personal journey to unravel universal secrets about an Anatolian archaeological site and its link to her past. There are three seasons in this series and it is streaming on Netflix.

Midnight at the Pera Palace:

Starring Hazal Kaya, Tansu Biçer and Selahattin Paşalı in the lead role, the series follows the story of a journalist, who tries to stop a plot that could change the fate of modern Turkey. It has 8 episodes and is streaming on Netflix.

Love 101:

Starring Pınar Deniz, Kubilay Aka and Mert Yazıcıoğlu in the lead role, Love 101 revolves around four friends who try to make their teacher fall for a basketball coach and go on a path of friendship, love and the courage to be themselves. It has 8 episodes and is streaming on Netflix.

Hot Skull:

The show is set in a dystopian world as an epidemic spreads through verbal communication, and a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist immune to the disease. It stars Osman Sonant, Şevket Çoruh and Hazal Subaşı in the lead role and is streaming on Netflix.